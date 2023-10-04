Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.74. 220,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,719. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

