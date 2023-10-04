Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.98. 560,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,609. The company has a market capitalization of $369.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

