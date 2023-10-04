Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after acquiring an additional 864,216,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton
In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.33. The company had a trading volume of 491,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $125.19.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
