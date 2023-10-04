Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.5 %

TSCO traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.53. 228,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.20 and its 200 day moving average is $223.04. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

