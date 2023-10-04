Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $434.46. The company had a trading volume of 149,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,208. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.10 and its 200 day moving average is $457.14. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

