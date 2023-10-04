Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $254.76. 571,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.38. The firm has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $232.08 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

