NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 4,374 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

