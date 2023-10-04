NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

