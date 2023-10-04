Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.60. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 144,648 shares changing hands.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natura &Co Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Natura &Co by 46.9% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 24,040,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,422 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,391,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 1,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 482,307 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

