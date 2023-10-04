Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.60. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 144,648 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
