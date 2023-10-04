MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.0 %

ATVI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 859,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

