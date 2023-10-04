MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases 8,338 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6,042.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. 2,160,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

