Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,723,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MLYS stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.52. On average, analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
Featured Stories
