Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,621,401.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon Congleton bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,621,401.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $80,185.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,723,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLYS stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.52. On average, analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

