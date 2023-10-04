Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $4.64 Million Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,470,402. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.