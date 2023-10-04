McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.08. The company had a trading volume of 471,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,831. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $185.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.38.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.