Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.07. 577,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,609. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $369.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.