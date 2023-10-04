Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.89. The company had a trading volume of 276,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,906. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.