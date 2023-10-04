Kaye Capital Management Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Kaye Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kaye Capital Management owned about 0.59% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 219,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 145,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 158.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 82,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $7,034,000.

Shares of IYK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.18. 10,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,954. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.18. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.51 and a 52-week high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

