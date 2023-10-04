Kailix Advisors LLC Purchases 178,169 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Kailix Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178,169 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for approximately 8.3% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Constellium worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 8,275.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $110,000.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Constellium Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 122,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,030. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.