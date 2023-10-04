Kailix Advisors LLC Purchases 114,385 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Kailix Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114,385 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for about 25.5% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Teck Resources worth $45,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

