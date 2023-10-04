JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Lowered by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 922,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,191. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

