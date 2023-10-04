JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.