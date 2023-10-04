iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 381,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 407,753 shares.The stock last traded at $88.59 and had previously closed at $89.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.