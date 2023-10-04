iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 301,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 351,970 shares.The stock last traded at $100.26 and had previously closed at $100.93.

The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

