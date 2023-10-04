iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Boosted by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.12. 140,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,072. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

