iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Reduced by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 123,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 137,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 121,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,486. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average is $155.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

