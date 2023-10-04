iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $33,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 614,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

