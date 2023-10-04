iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,729. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

