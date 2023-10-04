Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) is Kaye Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Kaye Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,869 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 9.4% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 111,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

