Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,744,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 2,313,458 shares.The stock last traded at $29.90 and had previously closed at $29.73.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 417,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61,997 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 358,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

