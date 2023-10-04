Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of -162.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 32,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.