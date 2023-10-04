Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.06 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

