IFG Advisory LLC Sells 50,325 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,325 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 1.3 %

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

