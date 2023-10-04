IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 7,583 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TM stock opened at $173.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $131.34 and a 1-year high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

