IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,952 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Stock Up 2.5 %

RHI stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.