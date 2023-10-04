IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 116 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $5,856.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6,180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5,972.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,698,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

