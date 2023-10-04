IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $86.59 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

