IFG Advisory LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

