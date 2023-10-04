IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $223.90 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.76 and its 200-day moving average is $233.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

