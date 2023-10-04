IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,881,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after buying an additional 646,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GVAL opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

Cambria Global Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Global Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.