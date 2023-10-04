IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,130 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.8 %

SBUX opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.71.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

