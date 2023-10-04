IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

