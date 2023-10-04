Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 381,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Hub Group stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.41. The company had a trading volume of 60,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,520. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $39,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,423.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 370,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,885,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 286,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 222,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

