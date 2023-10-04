Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 1,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

