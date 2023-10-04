Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $395.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.86. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

