Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hawthorn Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.41. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

