Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.58. 1,480,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,173. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.81.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.07.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

