Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.28.

Several brokerages have commented on GENI. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.04. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 13.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genius Sports by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,634,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 819,228 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 456,847 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,179,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 176,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.