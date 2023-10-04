Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.64.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

