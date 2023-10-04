Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.64.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.8 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.