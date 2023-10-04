FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLTGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after acquiring an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $135,367,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after acquiring an additional 658,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,537,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

