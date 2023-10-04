First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,047,000 after buying an additional 1,433,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,487.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 596,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 573,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 568,755 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

